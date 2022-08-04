China-Taiwan News LIVE Updates: China Flexes Muscles in Massive Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan, Calls Pelosi's Visit 'Manic' Action by US

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman with the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Thursday that the Taiwan question is an internal matter for China and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island is a provocation and violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, not what she called a “defense of democracy and freedom,” China state-affiliated media CGTN reported.

Ma’s remarks came after the G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell accused the Beijing of announcing “escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region.”

“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair and is not a ‘regional’ question,” Ma was quoted as saying. Ma added that necessary countermeasures are proper and legitimate acts to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.