English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Tests Hypersonic Aircraft that Can Break Through Any Missile Defence System
Launched in a rocket, the wave rider was released in the air after about 10 minutes. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned.
Launched in a rocket, the wave rider was released in the air after about 10 minutes. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned.
Loading...
Beijing In a "technological breakthrough," China has successfully tested its first wave rider hypersonic aircraft that can carry nuclear warheads and break through any current generation anti-missile defence system due to its high speed and "unpredictable trajectory".
The test of the Xingkong-2, or Starry Sky-2, was conducted in a target range located in northwest China on Friday, China's state media reported. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned,
Launched in a rocket, the wave rider was released in the air after about 10 minutes. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned.
The flight vehicle reached 30 km in altitude at Mach 5.5-6, a statement by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA) under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp said.
Wave rider is a flight vehicle that flies in the atmosphere and uses shock-waves generated by its own hypersonic flight with the air to glide at high speed, Song Zhongping, a military expert, told the Global Times.
Various parameters were proved and the flight vehicle was fully recovered, which marks the successful launch of Xingkong-2 and the first flight of a Chinese wave rider.
"Announcing the successful test to the public indicates that China must have already made a technological breakthrough with the weapon," Song said.
The wave rider is expected to be tested more frequently in future before being handed over for deployment to the People's Liberation Army, he said.
The current generation of anti-missile defence systems is mainly designed to intercept cruise and ballistic missiles, which are either slower or easier to predict, making them possible to intercept.
But the trajectory of a wave rider is relatively unpredictable in the glide and it flies so fast that it poses an extreme challenge to current anti-missile defence systems, Song noted.
Also Watch
The test of the Xingkong-2, or Starry Sky-2, was conducted in a target range located in northwest China on Friday, China's state media reported. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned,
Launched in a rocket, the wave rider was released in the air after about 10 minutes. It flew independently, made large-angle turning manoeuvres and landed in the targeted area as planned.
The flight vehicle reached 30 km in altitude at Mach 5.5-6, a statement by the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA) under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp said.
Wave rider is a flight vehicle that flies in the atmosphere and uses shock-waves generated by its own hypersonic flight with the air to glide at high speed, Song Zhongping, a military expert, told the Global Times.
Various parameters were proved and the flight vehicle was fully recovered, which marks the successful launch of Xingkong-2 and the first flight of a Chinese wave rider.
"Announcing the successful test to the public indicates that China must have already made a technological breakthrough with the weapon," Song said.
The wave rider is expected to be tested more frequently in future before being handed over for deployment to the People's Liberation Army, he said.
The current generation of anti-missile defence systems is mainly designed to intercept cruise and ballistic missiles, which are either slower or easier to predict, making them possible to intercept.
But the trajectory of a wave rider is relatively unpredictable in the glide and it flies so fast that it poses an extreme challenge to current anti-missile defence systems, Song noted.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Denmark Cop Hugged a Burqa-Clad Woman While She Was Protesting Face Veil Ban
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...