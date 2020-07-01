China to Announce Curbs on US Media, Global Times Editor Says

China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the US media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Based on what I know, China will announce reciprocal restrictions on US media branches in China. It’s regrettable that deteriorating China-US ties have harmed work of media outlets of both sides. I strongly urge that the US not to escalate suppression of Chinese media further. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 1, 2020

The comment comes after the United States said in June it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, in a move likely to further sour fraught ties between the world's top two economies.

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.