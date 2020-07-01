WORLD

China to Announce Curbs on US Media, Global Times Editor Says

Representative image.(Reuters)

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the US media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment comes after the United States said in June it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, in a move likely to further sour fraught ties between the world's top two economies.

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

