Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

China to Exempt US Pork and Soybeans from Added Tariffs: Report

The announcement is the latest in a series of appeasement measures between the world's two biggest economies, who for the past year have been locked in a bitter trade war.

AFP

Updated:September 13, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China to Exempt US Pork and Soybeans from Added Tariffs: Report
Representative image.(Reuters)
Loading...

Beijing: China said on Friday that some US agricultural products including pork and soybeans will be exempt from added tariffs, ahead of trade talks between Beijing and Washington scheduled for October.

"The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will exclude some agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from the additional tariffs on US goods," China's state news agency Xinhua reported, citing sources.

The announcement is the latest in a series of appeasement measures between the world's two biggest economies, who for the past year have been locked in a bitter trade war resulting in tit-for tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in bilateral trade.

It comes after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would postpone an October 15 tariff increase on Chinese products representing $250 billion in annual imports.

On the same day, China said it would temporarily exempt 16 categories of American products from additional tariffs implemented over the past months. Trump has repeatedly accused Beijing of backtracking on promises to increase US agricultural purchases to reduce America's huge trade deficit with China.

US farmers — an important electoral base for Trump in the 2020 US presidential election — have been among the hardest hit by the commercial standoff.

Negotiators from both countries are due to meet in early October in Washington.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram