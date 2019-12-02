China to Impose Sanctions on US-based NGOs Over Hong Kong Unrest

Beijing: China said Monday it would impose sanctions on US-based NGOs that have acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong.

The sanctions will apply to NGOs including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

