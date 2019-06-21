China to Provide USD 1 Billion Grant to Pakistan for Socio-economic Development
Addressing a seminar by the CPEC Forum in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar said industrial and agricultural development will be targeted in the next phase of CPEC.
Image for representation.
Islamabad: China has made huge investments in Pakistan in the energy sector under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative and Beijing will provide USD 1 billion grant to Islamabad for the socio-economic development in the country, a minister said on Friday.
Addressing a seminar by the CPEC Forum in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar said industrial and agricultural development will be targeted in the next phase of CPEC.
"Cooperation in education, health, water, poverty alleviation and other sectors has been included in socio-economic development," Bakhtiar said at the seminar titled Regional Cooperation and Industrial Development through Business to Business Cooperation.
He urged the private sector to take a lead in the industrial development, asserting that cooperation in the industrial sector will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.
China will provide USD 1 billion grant to Pakistan for the socio-economic development, he said.
China has made huge investments in the energy sector under the CPEC which was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited the country, he added.
Bakhtiar said China had offered free access for export of 313 Pakistani items and a Pakistan-China Business Forum is being set up to promote trade between the two countries.
The CPEC Forum provides platform for exchange of ideas on the CPEC, and the latest event was a collaboration between Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Pakistan China Institute, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Research and Development International.
The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
India has been boycotting the BRI to protest over the CPEC being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Hits Theatres, Amitabh Bachchan Impresses in Gulabo Sitabo First Look
- On the Eve of Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday, Tamil Star Gifts Fans Poster of New Film
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s