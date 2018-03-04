GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

China to Recruit Civilian Astronauts for Military-Backed Space Missions

China's third batch of astronaut trainees will include recruits from industry, research institutions, and universities who will help build and crew China's independent space station.

Associated Press

Updated:March 4, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China to Recruit Civilian Astronauts for Military-Backed Space Missions
In this October 31, 2003, file photo, school children wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags as they welcome China's first astronaut Yang Liwei, center, to Hong Kong's Government House for an official reception hosted by Hong Kong's Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, shortly after arriving for a five-day visit to the territory. (Image: AP)
Beijing: China will begin recruiting civilian astronauts for its military-backed space program and plans to increase the number of crewed missions to around two a year, a top official with the country's space program said.

China's third batch of astronaut trainees will include recruits from industry, research institutions and universities who will help build and crew China's independent space station, Yang Liwei, deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual session of China's ceremonial parliament.

New astronauts will include maintenance engineers and payload specialists as well as pilots, Yang, who became China's first man in space in 2003, said on Saturday.

China selected 14 astronauts, or yuhangyuan in Chinese, in the late 1990s and another seven in 2010, including two women. A total of 11 have been sent on six missions.

China now operates the Tiangong 2 precursor space station facility, while the permanent station's 20-ton core module will be launched this year. The completed 60-ton station is set to come into full service in 2022 and operate for at least a decade.

China was excluded from the 420-ton International Space Station mainly due to U.S. legislation barring such cooperation and concerns over the Chinese space program's strong military connections.

Since China conducted its first crewed missions — becoming only the third country after Russia and the U.S. to do so — it has staged a spacewalk and landed its Jade Rabbit rover on the moon. A mission to land another rover on Mars and bring back samples is set to launch in 2020. China also plans to become the first country to soft-land a probe on the far side of the moon.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES