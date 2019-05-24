Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

China Unveils Prototype of Magnetic Levitation Train Which Could Give Airlines a Run For Their Money

The engineering prototype is expected to roll off the production line next year and in 2021 to undergo comprehensive testing and be made ready for commercial manufacturing.

PTI

May 24, 2019
China Unveils Prototype of Magnetic Levitation Train Which Could Give Airlines a Run For Their Money
Representative Image.
Beijing: China has unveiled a prototype magnetic levitation train with a designed maximum speed of 600 kmph, which its manufacturers say could pose major competition to the airline industry.

The train designed and made by the CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of China, was unveiled on Thursday to the media in the eastern port city of Qingdao in Shandong province, state-run China Daily reported on Friday.

Once operationalised, it could pose major competition to the airlines, its manufacturers said.

It can help check and optimize key technologies and core system components of the high-speed maglev system and lay a technological basis for an engineering prototype, Ding Sansan, head of the train's research and development team and deputy chief engineer of CRRC Qingdao, said.

"The prototype has already achieved static levitation and is in ideal condition," Sansan told media in Qingdao.

"We are building an experimental centre and a trial production centre for high-speed maglev trains and expect to put them into operation in the second half of the year," he said, adding that research and development of a five-carriage engineering prototype are proceeding smoothly.

The engineering prototype, a key project in the Ministry of Science and Technology's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) to promote an advanced railway system, is expected to roll off the production line next year and in 2021 to undergo comprehensive testing and be made ready for commercial manufacturing.

Experts have termed the debut of the prototype as a major breakthrough by China in the high-speed maglev trains.

Feng Hao, a researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission's Institute of Comprehensive Transportation, said the prototype indicates China is a step closer to production capacity in high-speed maglev engineering.

Chinese high-speed trains currently have a top operating speed of 350 km/h, while the cruising speed of commercial aircraft is about 900 km/h. A high-speed maglev running at 600 km/h could narrow the gap between high-speed rail and air travel, Hao said.

He added that for China, Japan will remain a strong rival in bullet train development and high-speed maglev train technology.

A Japanese maglev train reached 603 km/h on an experimental track in Yamanashi prefecture in 2015, and Japan plans to put its 500 km/h maglev trains into operation by 2027.

The world's first maglev line, capable of speeds reaching 430 km/h, was launched in Shanghai in 2002. It uses German technology, connecting a subway station to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Compared with standard bullet trains, the high-speed maglev trains have advantages including reduced noise and vibration, larger passenger capacity and lower maintenance costs, the report said.
