China Urges India, Pakistan to 'Exercise Restraint', Hours After IAF's Air Strikes

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said a 'sound relationship and cooperation' between the two countries was important for peace and stability in South Asia.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)
Beijing: China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation, hours after Indian fighter jets struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.

When asked for China's response to India's airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that we have taken note of relevant reports."

"I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said. “We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve their bilateral relations,” he said.
