Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

China Urges US to Stop Flexing Muscles in South China Sea

China claims the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but those claims overlap with those of other Asian governments.

Associated Press

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
China Urges US to Stop Flexing Muscles in South China Sea
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Bangkok: China on Monday urged the US military to stop flexing muscles in the disputed South China Sea, a point of persistent friction in a relationship both sides said was generally improving.

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Col. Wu Qian, told reporters in Bangkok that the South China Sea was among numerous issues discussed earlier in the day when US Defense Secretary Mark Esper held his first face-to-face meeting with the Chinese defense minister, Gen. Wei Fenghe.

They met for more than half an hour on the margins of a broader Asia defense officials' conference. We agreed to keep talking and engaging frequently, Esper told reporters afterward in a brief exchange.

We continue to make progress on any number of issues. The South China Sea for years has been a major point of contention between Beijing and Washington.

China claims the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but those claims overlap with those of other Asian governments.

The United States has no territorial stake but has periodically sailed Navy ships through areas of the sea that China considers off-limits.

Wu, the defense ministry spokesman, told a news conference that Esper and Wei had a very positive and constructive meeting and agreed in many areas. But he was clear that Beijing is irritated at the US Navy's presence in the South China Sea.

Wu said Wei reaffirmed China's commitment to safeguarding territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

The Chinese side also urges the US side to stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and do not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea, he said through a Chinese interpreter.

Asked by a reporter to be more specific about Chinese objections, Wu said the US should stop intervening in the South China Sea and stop military provocations.

Esper spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a later statement that the US defense secretary pointedly reiterated that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows and we will encourage and protect the rights of other sovereign nations to do the same.

Asked about China's view on the civil unrest in Hong Kong, Wu said, Ending violence and restoring order is the most pressing task we have in Hong Kong.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram