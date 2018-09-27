English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Urges US to Stop Slander After Trump's Meddling Claim
Trump said on Wednesday as he chaired the UN Security Council for the first time that China was meddling in the elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.
File image of Donald Trump and China President Xi-Jinping. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: Beijing urged the United States on Thursday to stop slandering China after President Donald Trump accused the Asian giant of trying to interfere in upcoming American congressional elections.
Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing that the Chinese government does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.
Trump said on Wednesday as he chaired the UN Security Council for the first time that China was meddling in the elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.
The White House provided scant evidence of anything akin to the level of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
In Beijing, Geng said China urged the US to "stop making unwarranted accusations and slanders against China and stop the words and deeds that harm bilateral ties and the fundamental interest of the two peoples".
Trump made his accusation against the backdrop of the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the last election to help him and amid concerns that this November's elections could also be vulnerable.
Asked later what evidence he had, Trump said there was "plenty" but didn't immediately provide details, suggesting that some of the material was classified. Instead, he zeroed in on China's efforts to flood the US heartland with ads and statements against Trump's billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.
Trump added: "I don't like it when they attack our farmers and I don't like it when they put out false messages. But beside that, we learned that they are trying to meddle in our elections and we're not going to let that happen just as we're not going to let that happen with Russia."
Trump later tweeted a photo of an advertising insert called "China Watch," saying China was placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other newspapers to make it look like news.
Geng, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, defended the use of the paid insert in the Des Moines Register, saying it didn't break any US laws.
"Labelling such normal cooperation as the Chinese government's attempt to interfere in US elections is totally far-fetched and fictitious," he said.
Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing that the Chinese government does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.
Trump said on Wednesday as he chaired the UN Security Council for the first time that China was meddling in the elections because it opposes his tough trade policies.
The White House provided scant evidence of anything akin to the level of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
In Beijing, Geng said China urged the US to "stop making unwarranted accusations and slanders against China and stop the words and deeds that harm bilateral ties and the fundamental interest of the two peoples".
Trump made his accusation against the backdrop of the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the last election to help him and amid concerns that this November's elections could also be vulnerable.
Asked later what evidence he had, Trump said there was "plenty" but didn't immediately provide details, suggesting that some of the material was classified. Instead, he zeroed in on China's efforts to flood the US heartland with ads and statements against Trump's billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.
Trump added: "I don't like it when they attack our farmers and I don't like it when they put out false messages. But beside that, we learned that they are trying to meddle in our elections and we're not going to let that happen just as we're not going to let that happen with Russia."
Trump later tweeted a photo of an advertising insert called "China Watch," saying China was placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other newspapers to make it look like news.
Geng, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, defended the use of the paid insert in the Des Moines Register, saying it didn't break any US laws.
"Labelling such normal cooperation as the Chinese government's attempt to interfere in US elections is totally far-fetched and fictitious," he said.
- China meddling US elections
- China's President Xi Jinping
- donald trump
- Russian interference in US presidential election
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?
- Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
- Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
- 'Nagas Are Not from Indonesia': JK Rowling's Defense for Nagini Character is Not Impressing Anyone
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...