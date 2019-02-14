LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
China, US Commence Trade Talks Ahead of Tariff Deadline

AFP

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference in Beijing, China (File Photo: AP)
Beijing: US and Chinese negotiators have begun trade talks President Donald Trump says will help decide whether he postpones a planned tariff increase on USD 200 billion of imports from China.

Businesspeople and economists say the two days of talks that started Thursday are unlikely to resolve a fight over
Beijing's technology ambitions. They say Chinese negotiators are trying to persuade Trump they are making enough progress to postpone the March 2 duty increase.

The chief US envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.

Trump agreed in December to postpone further punitive duties on Chinese goods while the two sides negotiate. That suspension expires March 1.

