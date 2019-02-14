English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China, US Commence Trade Talks Ahead of Tariff Deadline
The chief US envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference in Beijing, China (File Photo: AP)
Beijing: US and Chinese negotiators have begun trade talks President Donald Trump says will help decide whether he postpones a planned tariff increase on USD 200 billion of imports from China.
Businesspeople and economists say the two days of talks that started Thursday are unlikely to resolve a fight over
Beijing's technology ambitions. They say Chinese negotiators are trying to persuade Trump they are making enough progress to postpone the March 2 duty increase.
The chief US envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, shook hands at the start of the meeting at a government guesthouse but said nothing to reporters.
Trump agreed in December to postpone further punitive duties on Chinese goods while the two sides negotiate. That suspension expires March 1.
