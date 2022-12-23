China Uses Covid as Smokescreen to Grab More Land in South China Sea: Report

While most of the world has been busy tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s militia ships were engaged in grabbing fresh territories in the South China Sea, according to a report by news agency Bloomberg.

The land grab this time has occurred in an area which was previously not occupied by China. China this time has built land formations at Eldad Reef in the northern Spratlys and at Lankiam Cay, known as Panata Island in the Philippines.

According to the report, the formations were built over the past year when China was facing protests, Covid waves and Xi Jinping also paved the way for his third term and inched towards becoming a ruler for life.

The report compared images of Eldad Reef taken in the year 2014 with photos taken in the first week of November and found out that there are large holes, debris piles and excavator tracks at a site which would be partially exposed only during a high tide.

The photos of the Eldad Reef taken in 2014 by the Philippine military only shows a Chinese maritime vessel offloading an amphibious hydraulic excavator.

The amphibious hydraulic excavator is used in land reclamation projects.

Western officials speaking to Bloomberg pointed out that construction activities have been going on for the past decade but this time the construction activities have been carried out in territories that are not already occupied by the Chinese.

The Spratlys lie in an area that is crucial to global and regional trade as it is close to shipping lanes and could become crucial in the event of a war.

China has built several installations on parts of the Spratlys islands and also militarised them with ports, runways and other infrastructure.

This time, however, there were installations in Eldad Reef and also in Lankiam Cay, Whitsun Reef and Sandy Cay.

Previously submerged parts of Whitsun Reef and Sandy Cay now sit permanently above the high-tide line.

It is still not clear whether China will militarize these islands but these developments have concerned the Philippines.

“We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea’s undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the Philippine foreign ministry said, citing the report published by Bloomberg.

“The relevant report is purely made out of thin air,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in its response to the reports.

China has asserted its right on 80% of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague markings which the country calls the ‘nine-dash-line’.

The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei - who are all claimants to the South China Sea have expressed their anger towards Beijing.

The Philippines earlier this year amassed vessels at Whitsun Reef when it spotted 200 Chinese militia ships swarming around the island.

China has used these militia ships or fishing fleets to carry out construction activities in the uninhabited Spratlys.

Read all the Latest News here