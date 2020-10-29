News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

China Vows To Speed Up Green, Low-carbon Development - Xinhua

BEIJING: China will speed up and promote green low-carbon development and be more efficient in its use of resources, the ruling Communist Party said in a communique published by state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

The communique came after a senior Party meeting to deliberate on the contents of the country’s next five-year plan for 2021-2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently pledged to steer the country to “carbon neutrality” by 2060, which is expected to require tough new targets in the new five-year plan.

  • First Published: October 29, 2020, 15:54 IST
