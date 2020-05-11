WORLD

1-MIN READ

China Warns of Countermeasures to New US Rules Against Chinese Journalists

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The US issued last week a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension, that takes effect Monday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Beijing: China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the US decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.

The US issued last week a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for an extension, that takes effect Monday. Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplores and rejects the US move, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.

