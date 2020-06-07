WORLD

China Will Increase International Cooperation if it Develops Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Minister

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)

China would make a vaccine a 'global public good' when it is ready, minister Wang Zhigang, said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

China would make a vaccine a "global public good" when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.


