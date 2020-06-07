China Will Increase International Cooperation if it Develops Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Minister
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)
China would make a vaccine a 'global public good' when it is ready, minister Wang Zhigang, said.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.
China would make a vaccine a "global public good" when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=China,Will,Increase,International,Cooperation,if,it,Develops,Coronavirus,Vaccine,,Says,Minister,China,coronavirus,&publish_min=2020-06-05T09:45:06.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-07T09:45:06.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story