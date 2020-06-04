China Will Promote Resumption of Tourism, Culture and Sports: Report
The decision was taken at a top-level meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
China will promote the resumption of the tourism, culture and sports sectors, a top-level meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, state radio reported.
