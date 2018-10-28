GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

China's Attempt to Send First Private Rocket Into Space Fails in the Final Stage

Chinese media reports say the rocket was carrying a satellite for state broadcaster CCTV.

Reuters

Updated:October 28, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China's Attempt to Send First Private Rocket Into Space Fails in the Final Stage
(Image for representation)
Loading...
Beijing: The first attempt by a private Chinese company to send a rocket into space has failed.

Beijing-based Landspace said late Saturday that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket.

It was the first three-stage rocket built by a private company in China.

Video posted by a Chinese news site shows the 19-meter- tall red-and-white rocket lifting off Saturday against clear blue skies.

Landspace said that "cowling separation was normal but something abnormal happened after the second stage." The statement posted on its social media account did not elaborate.

Chinese media reports say the rocket was carrying a satellite for state broadcaster CCTV.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...