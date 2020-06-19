WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China's Clover Begins Human Trials of Covid-19 Vaccine with GSK, Dynavax Boosters

For Representation. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

For Representation. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

Initial safety data from the trial, which is enrolling about 150 adults and also investigating the vaccine in combination with Dynavax's adjuvant, is expected in August this year, Clover said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Share this:

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals using GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine booster is now in early-stage testing in humans, the companies said on Friday.

Initial safety data from the trial, which is enrolling about 150 adults and also investigating the vaccine in combination with Dynavax's adjuvant, is expected in August this year, Clover said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading