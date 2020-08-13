WORLD

China's Deadly Summer Floods Have Caused $25 Billion in Damage, Left Over 200 People Dead

Buildings and farmlands are seen partially submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Poyang county of Jiangxi province in China. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Economic losses of $25.7 billion were 15.9 per cent higher than the average from flood damage over the past five years.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Beijing, Aug 13 (AP) Summer floods in China have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused USD 25 billion in direct damage, an emergency management official said Thursday. The floods struck major river systems across the central and southern parts of the country. Major cities have been largely spared by the flooding but the impact compounds losses to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Vice Minister of Emergency Management Zhou Xuewen told reporters 219 people were listed as dead or missing and 54,000 homes had been destroyed. Economic losses of 178.9 billion yuan (USD 25.7 billion) were 15.9 per cent higher than the average from flood damage over the past five years.

China has the world's second largest economy, but growth has slowed amid rising costs and market saturation at home. While it has largely contained the spread of COVID-19, strong concerns remain over employment and the fate of its export markets amid the continuing trade war with the United States.

