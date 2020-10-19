China's Economy Accelerates As Virus Recovery Gains Strength

BEIJING: Chinas economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.

China, where the outbreak began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2% expansion in the quarter ending in June. Output contracted 6.8% in the years first quarter.

The ruling Communist Party began easing anti-disease controls and reopening factories, shops and offices in March after declaring the virus under control but has kept monitoring and some travel controls in place.

China has reported 4,634 coronavirus deaths and 85,685 confirmed cases, as well as three suspected cases.

