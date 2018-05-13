English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
China’s First Home-Made Aircraft Carrier Takes to the Sea, Another in the Works
The carrier, known only as "Type 001A", set out from a port on Sunday morning, according to official news agency Xinhua.
Representative image
Beijing: China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier has left for its sea trials, the country's official media announced here.
The completely home-made aircraft carrier known only as 'Type 001A' departed for sea trials on Sunday morning, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.
China launched the second aircraft carrier in April 2017 after it commissioned the first carrier, the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Union-made vessel, in 2012.
Though Liaoning has become operational, it is being mostly used for research and improvements for the new carriers China plans to build.
Reports said China is also building its third aircraft carrier in Shanghai. The country reportedly plans to have four aircraft carriers by 2030 to operate from the disputed South China Sea as well as the Indian Ocean.
Some reports said China is also planning to build a nuclear aircraft carrier.
China has developed a new jet fighter called A J-15 fighter to operate from the decks of its carriers.
Also Watch
The completely home-made aircraft carrier known only as 'Type 001A' departed for sea trials on Sunday morning, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.
China launched the second aircraft carrier in April 2017 after it commissioned the first carrier, the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet Union-made vessel, in 2012.
Though Liaoning has become operational, it is being mostly used for research and improvements for the new carriers China plans to build.
Reports said China is also building its third aircraft carrier in Shanghai. The country reportedly plans to have four aircraft carriers by 2030 to operate from the disputed South China Sea as well as the Indian Ocean.
Some reports said China is also planning to build a nuclear aircraft carrier.
China has developed a new jet fighter called A J-15 fighter to operate from the decks of its carriers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rayudu Hits Maiden IPL Hundred as CSK Beat SRH by 8 Wickets
- Premier League Round-up: City Reach 100, 'Golden' Salah Helps Liverpool Seal Fourth Spot
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air