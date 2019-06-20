English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Former Interpol Chief Pleads Guilty to Accepting $2.1 Million in Bribes
Meng Hongwei, former Interpol President, who was also China's vice minister of public security from 2004 to 2018, 'showed repentance' during his court hearing, Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily reported.
Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Beijing: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting $2.1 million in bribes as he stood trial in China, state media said.
China's former vice minister of public security "showed repentance" during the hearing at the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in eastern China, said Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily. The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Seltos Unveiled in India: As it Happened
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- Marvel President Kevin Feige Says Keanu Reeves was Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results