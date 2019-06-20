Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

China's Former Interpol Chief Pleads Guilty to Accepting $2.1 Million in Bribes

Meng Hongwei, former Interpol President, who was also China's vice minister of public security from 2004 to 2018, 'showed repentance' during his court hearing, Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily reported.

AFP

Updated:June 20, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
China's Former Interpol Chief Pleads Guilty to Accepting $2.1 Million in Bribes
Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei. (REUTERS)
Beijing: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting $2.1 million in bribes as he stood trial in China, state media said.

China's former vice minister of public security "showed repentance" during the hearing at the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in eastern China, said Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily. The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it said.

