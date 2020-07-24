WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China's Houston Consulate Was 'Hub' of Spying, Says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

This week we closed down China's consulate in Houston because it was a hub of spying and intellectual property theft, Pompeo said in a California speech on China's threat to the world.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Share this:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the Chinese consulate in Houston which Washington has ordered shut was a center for espionage and operations to illegally obtain US companies' trade secrets.

"This week we closed down China's consulate in Houston because it was a hub of spying and intellectual property theft," Pompeo said in a California speech on China's threat to the world.

"China ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets costing millions of jobs across America" he said.

Next Story
Loading