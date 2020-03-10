English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China's Hubei Province Starts ‘Health Code’ System to Kick-Off Travel as it Resumes Normal Activities After Coronavirus Outbreak

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside a train station in Yichang in southern China's Hubei province. (Image: AP)

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside a train station in Yichang in southern China's Hubei province. (Image: AP)

The statement, published on the government's website, said the move was aimed at promoting the resumption of work and production in the province.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
Share this:

Shanghai: China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province, as it tries to resume normal activities after the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement, published on the government's website, said the move was aimed at promoting the resumption of work and production in the province.

State media earlier on Tuesday reported that Hubei, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak, was studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium- or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start travelling.

The novel coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story