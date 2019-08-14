China's Factory Output Hits 17-year Low Amid Soaring Trade War With US, Slowing Global Demand
Industrial output increased 4.8 per cent on-year in July, down from 6.3 per cent in June and marking the weakest pace since 2002.
Representative image.
Beijing: China's economy showed further signs of strain in July with output at its factories falling to its lowest level in 17 years, while investment and retail sales slowed, official data showed Wednesday.
The figures are the latest to highlight how the world's second-largest economy is being battered by an escalating trade war with the United States and slowing global demand.
Industrial output increased 4.8 per cent on-year in July, down from 6.3 per cent in June and marking the weakest pace since 2002. It was also well below the 6.0 per cent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg News survey.
"Given the complicated and grave external environment and the mounting downward pressure on the economy at home, the foundation for sustainable and healthy growth of the economy still needs to be consolidated," said Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for the National Statistics Bureau, which released the data.
The data also showed China's billion-strong army of consumers were showing signs of becoming more frugal.
Retail sales, which have long been a bright spot for the economy, slowed to a 7.6 per cent rise last month, sharply down from 9.8 per cent in June.
The news highlights the battle China's leaders have in trying to navigate the country's economy from exports and government investment to one driven by domestic consumption.
Fixed-asset investment increased 5.7 per cent in January-July, slowing from 5.8 per cent in January-June. Growth in gross domestic product slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year — the weakest pace in almost three decades.
The economic malaise makes it more difficult for President Xi Jinping to fight back forcefully against Washington — which is using tariffs as leverage to try to force Beijing into opening up its markets.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Also Hired Human Contractors to Transcribe Your Messenger Audio Chats
- Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli
- Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
- Simone Biles Just Landed a Historic Triple-Double, Here's How She Did It
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm