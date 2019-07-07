China's Migratory Bird Sanctuaries Added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China are located in the Yellow Sea eco-region, containing the world's largest continuous mud-flat seashore.
Representative image.
Baku: China's Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf were inscribed on the World Heritage List as a natural site on Friday at the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee here.
The decision to inscribe the Chinese natural site on the List was unanimously supported by all members of the Committee, reports Xinhua news agency.
It is the central node of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway (EAAF), which is the most threatened migratory flyway worldwide and boasts the largest number of endangered and critically endangered species.
The area has a high bio-diversity, with about 280 species of fishes and more than 500 species of invertebrates, providing a variety of food resources for millions of migratory birds.
