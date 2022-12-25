CHANGE LANGUAGE
China to Stop Publishing Daily Covid Cases as Daily Infections Exceed 1 Million Mark
1-MIN READ

China to Stop Publishing Daily Covid Cases as Daily Infections Exceed 1 Million Mark

December 25, 2022

Beijing, China

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a man at a nucleic acid testing site, as coronavirus disease outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a man at a nucleic acid testing site, as coronavirus disease outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

The move comes a day after a senior health official said that half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with Covid-19 every day

China’s National Health Commission, which for the past three years has published daily Covid-19 case figures, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday amid a massive surge, a report has claimed.

“Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the NHC said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.

The move comes a day after a senior health official said that half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with Covid-19 every day.

The announcement was a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.

China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-Covid strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.

The country is likely experiencing 1 million Covid infections and 5,000 virus deaths every day amid the biggest outbreak the world has ever seen, reports said last week.

The daily new cases could increase to 3.7 million by next month and a frightening 4.2 million by March.

Cities across the country have struggled to cope as surging infections have emptied pharmacy shelves, filled hospital wards and appeared to cause backlogs at crematoriums and funeral homes.

(With agency inputs)

