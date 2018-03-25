English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's New Central Banker Pledges to Rein in Financial Risk
Speaking at an economic conference, Yi Gang said on Sunday high debt for state-owned companies, local governments and households are "still a challenge."
Beijing: China's new central bank governor has outlined sweeping changes aimed at reining in rising debt and financial risks but expressed confidence Beijing can prevent potential dangers.
The ruling Communist Party has declared controlling financial risk a priority following a run-up in debt that prompted global rating agencies last year to cut Beijing's credit rating.
Yi says regulators will roll out changes to enforce financial discipline on state companies and tighten oversight of financial institutions.
Still, he says, given Beijing's experience and resources, "China is in a good position to mitigate risks."
-
