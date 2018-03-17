English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Parliament Re-Elects Xi Jinping as President
The legislature is packed with delegates loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning Xi's re-election was never in doubt.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Beijing: China's largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the country's president.
The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing's Great Hall of the People.
The legislature is packed with delegates loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning Xi's re-election was never in doubt. On Sunday parliament voted to amend the constitution to remove presidential term limits, meaning Xi can stay indefinitely.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
