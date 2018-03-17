GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
China's Parliament Re-Elects Xi Jinping as President

The legislature is packed with delegates loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning Xi's re-election was never in doubt.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2018, 8:34 AM IST
China's Parliament Re-Elects Xi Jinping as President
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Beijing: China's largely rubber-stamp parliament on Saturday unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as the country's president.

The vote was witnessed by journalists inside central Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

The legislature is packed with delegates loyal to the ruling Communist Party meaning Xi's re-election was never in doubt. On Sunday parliament voted to amend the constitution to remove presidential term limits, meaning Xi can stay indefinitely.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
