China's September Imports from US Fall 20% Amid Tariff War, Threat of Global Recession
Customs data reported Monday show imports from the United States fell 20.6% from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. market fell 17.8%.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Beijing: China's trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.
Customs data reported Monday show imports from the United States fell 20.6% from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. market fell 17.8%.
The two sides agreed Friday to postpone further tariff hikes in their dispute over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies. But they reported no agreements on the basic disputes that sparked their 15-month-old fight.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Momoa Come Together at Film Festival
- Karan Johar Addresses Whether Kareena, Alia Getting Paid Equally to Their Male Co-actors in Takht
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria
- Dalljiet Kaur First Contestant to be Evicted from Bigg Boss 13