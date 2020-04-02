WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China's Shenzhen City Becomes First City to Ban Eating of Cats, Dogs After Virus Outbreak

China withdraws lockdown.

China withdraws lockdown.

In a statement, authothorities in Shenzhen said that "dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Share this:

Beijing: Shenzhen has become the first Chinese city to ban the sale and consumption of dogs and cats, a move that comes after the coronavirus outbreak was linked to wildlife meat, prompting authorities to ban the trade and eating of wild animals, a media report said on Thursday.

The new law will come into force on May 1, the BBC report said. In a statement, authothorities in Shenzhen said that "dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals", adding that the ban "also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization".

In February, Chinese authorities banned the trade and consumption of wild animals. The move came after it emerged that a wet market in Wuhan could have been the starting point for the outbreak of the new coronavirus, providing the means for the virus to travel from animals to humans.

News of this led the Chinese government to crack down strongly on the trade and on the markets that sold such products. The coronavirus pandemic was still raging across the world, posing a test for countries and regions, as the global number of confirmed cases increased to 937,567, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of Thursday morning, the CSSE data showed that the global death toll stood at 47,226.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres