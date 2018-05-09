English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Stealth Jets Conduct First Over-the-sea Combat Training
J-20 stealth fighter jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service.
File photo of J-20 at Airshow China in 2016. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Beijing: China's indigenously developed J-20 stealth fighter jets have begun their first-ever over the ocean combat training, a senior official of the People's Liberation Army Air Force said on Wednesday.
The J-20 jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service earlier this year.
"It will help the air force better fulfil its sacred duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," spokesman for the PLAAF, Shen Jinke said.
Since its commissioning, the J-20 had taken part in air warfare training with J-16, J-10c and other fighter jets, boosting the combat strength of the air force, Shen said.
In recent years, the air force has been developing a series of new hi-tech military hardware under a strategy to emphasise both aerial and celestial warfare, attack and defence.
Military observers say the introduction of J-20 jets is very significant for India as China is the first country to have a stealth jet in the region. Only the US has a range of stealth fighters in its air force fleet.
Also Watch
The J-20 jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service earlier this year.
"It will help the air force better fulfil its sacred duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," spokesman for the PLAAF, Shen Jinke said.
Since its commissioning, the J-20 had taken part in air warfare training with J-16, J-10c and other fighter jets, boosting the combat strength of the air force, Shen said.
In recent years, the air force has been developing a series of new hi-tech military hardware under a strategy to emphasise both aerial and celestial warfare, attack and defence.
Military observers say the introduction of J-20 jets is very significant for India as China is the first country to have a stealth jet in the region. Only the US has a range of stealth fighters in its air force fleet.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding