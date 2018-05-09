China's Stealth Jets Conduct First Over-the-sea Combat Training

China's indigenously developed J-20 stealth fighter jets have begun their first-ever over the ocean combat training, a senior official of the People's Liberation Army Air Force said on Wednesday.The J-20 jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service earlier this year."It will help the air force better fulfil its sacred duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," spokesman for the PLAAF, Shen Jinke said.Since its commissioning, the J-20 had taken part in air warfare training with J-16, J-10c and other fighter jets, boosting the combat strength of the air force, Shen said.In recent years, the air force has been developing a series of new hi-tech military hardware under a strategy to emphasise both aerial and celestial warfare, attack and defence.Military observers say the introduction of J-20 jets is very significant for India as China is the first country to have a stealth jet in the region. Only the US has a range of stealth fighters in its air force fleet.