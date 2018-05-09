GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

China's Stealth Jets Conduct First Over-the-sea Combat Training

J-20 stealth fighter jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China's Stealth Jets Conduct First Over-the-sea Combat Training
File photo of J-20 at Airshow China in 2016. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Beijing: China's indigenously developed J-20 stealth fighter jets have begun their first-ever over the ocean combat training, a senior official of the People's Liberation Army Air Force said on Wednesday.

The J-20 jets are China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, which were commissioned into combat service earlier this year.

"It will help the air force better fulfil its sacred duty of safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," spokesman for the PLAAF, Shen Jinke said.

Since its commissioning, the J-20 had taken part in air warfare training with J-16, J-10c and other fighter jets, boosting the combat strength of the air force, Shen said.

In recent years, the air force has been developing a series of new hi-tech military hardware under a strategy to emphasise both aerial and celestial warfare, attack and defence.

Military observers say the introduction of J-20 jets is very significant for India as China is the first country to have a stealth jet in the region. Only the US has a range of stealth fighters in its air force fleet.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You