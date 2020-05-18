WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China's Trade Faces 'Unprecedented' Challenges amid Pandemic: Commerce Minister

Image used for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Image used for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Companies are having an extremely difficult time due to the outbreak, which has caused a huge shock to China's economic and social development, Zhong Shan said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Share this:

Beijing: Global demand has slumped significantly due to the coronavirus outbreak and trade faces unprecedented challenges, China's commerce minister said on Monday.

Companies are having an extremely difficult time due to the outbreak, which has caused a huge shock to China's economic and social development, Zhong Shan said at a news conference in Beijing.

"As the global epidemic spreads, international market demand has fallen significantly, and China faces unprecedented challenges in foreign trade this year," said Zhong.

The country's exports unexpectedly rose in April for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a big fall in imports signalled more trouble ahead as the global economy sinks into recession.

"China's companies face extreme difficulties under the effects of the epidemic," said Zhong, highlighting tight funding, falling orders, and increased risks to supply chains.

The government will boost domestic demand and promote consumption, he added.

Many factories are grappling with slashed or cancelled overseas orders after reopening as global demand stays tepid. They are faced with rising inventory and falling profits, and some have let workers go as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading