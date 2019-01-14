English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Trade Surplus With the US Grew in 2018 but Tariffs Bite
China's commerce minister has said that the country will work to strengthen out trade frictions with the US this year
Representative image. Image: REUTERS
Loading...
Beijing: China's trade surplus with the United States widened last year, data showed Monday, while the country's imports and exports fell in December as the long-running trade war begins to bite in the world's number two economy.
The surplus with the US is a major source of anger within the Trump administration, which imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods last year and has warned of more to come.
Despite the levies, exports to the United States grew 11.3 percent last year while imports rose 0.7 percent, expanding the surplus to $323.3 billion from $275.8 billion in 2017, customs data show.
However, in a sign that the White House's measures are having an impact, China's exports to the US sank last month.
The figures come after a US delegation held three days of talks in Beijing last week in the first face-to-face meeting since Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in December pledged a 90-day truce to resolve the crisis.
Trump wants Beijing to buy more American goods to narrow the yawning trade gap and allow foreign players better access and protection in the Chinese market.
Traditionally China imports vast quantities of American soybeans in the second half of the year, long making it the most valuable import from the US.
Import growth to 'remain subdued'
But the buying fell off last year after China imposed a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on the commodity in the summer. Total imports of soybeans fell 7.9 percent last year to 88 million tonnes, the customs data showed.
"The overall development of China-US trade in 2018 was still relatively normal, but the trade surplus did expand slightly," said Li Kuiwen, spokesman for the customs administration.
"We believe this is because China and the US are in different stages of development and it also reflects the highly complementarity nature of the economies," Li said.
The country's commerce minister told state media on Friday that China will work to straighten out trade frictions with the US this year.
China's exports to the world fell 4.4 percent in December from a year earlier, while imports dropped 7.6 percent, reflecting sluggish demand at home and abroad.
"With global growth set to cool further this year, exports will remain weak even if China can clinch a trade deal that rows back Trump's tariffs," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.
"With policy easing unlikely to put a floor beneath domestic economic activity until the second half of this year, import growth is likely to remain subdued," he said.
'Hidden concerns'
China's global trade volume rose last year but its surplus with the world fell 16.2 percent to $351.76 billion in 2018, as imports rose 15.8 percent while exports gained 9.9 percent.
The customs administration will work to "improve the country's business environment and expand foreign trade... in order to keep employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment" stable, Li said, adding there are some "hidden concerns" and "uncertain external factors" for development.
With US tariffs in place, the gloomy export picture has reinforced the need for Beijing to rely on its legion of consumers to grow its economy.
But a slew of bad data has added to concerns about China's economy, which is expected to have grown around 6.5 percent in 2018, down from 6.9 percent in 2017 and the weakest rate in almost three decades.
China's annual passenger car sales fell last year for the first time in more than 20 years, as the trade war with the US rocked consumer confidence and Beijing reined in car financing channels.
The cost of producing goods in China's factories slowed sharply in December, a sign demand remains weak, while consumer inflation also flagged.
Official data showed the manufacturing sector contracted in December for the first time in more than two years.
The surplus with the US is a major source of anger within the Trump administration, which imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods last year and has warned of more to come.
Despite the levies, exports to the United States grew 11.3 percent last year while imports rose 0.7 percent, expanding the surplus to $323.3 billion from $275.8 billion in 2017, customs data show.
However, in a sign that the White House's measures are having an impact, China's exports to the US sank last month.
The figures come after a US delegation held three days of talks in Beijing last week in the first face-to-face meeting since Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in December pledged a 90-day truce to resolve the crisis.
Trump wants Beijing to buy more American goods to narrow the yawning trade gap and allow foreign players better access and protection in the Chinese market.
Traditionally China imports vast quantities of American soybeans in the second half of the year, long making it the most valuable import from the US.
Import growth to 'remain subdued'
But the buying fell off last year after China imposed a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on the commodity in the summer. Total imports of soybeans fell 7.9 percent last year to 88 million tonnes, the customs data showed.
"The overall development of China-US trade in 2018 was still relatively normal, but the trade surplus did expand slightly," said Li Kuiwen, spokesman for the customs administration.
"We believe this is because China and the US are in different stages of development and it also reflects the highly complementarity nature of the economies," Li said.
The country's commerce minister told state media on Friday that China will work to straighten out trade frictions with the US this year.
China's exports to the world fell 4.4 percent in December from a year earlier, while imports dropped 7.6 percent, reflecting sluggish demand at home and abroad.
"With global growth set to cool further this year, exports will remain weak even if China can clinch a trade deal that rows back Trump's tariffs," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.
"With policy easing unlikely to put a floor beneath domestic economic activity until the second half of this year, import growth is likely to remain subdued," he said.
'Hidden concerns'
China's global trade volume rose last year but its surplus with the world fell 16.2 percent to $351.76 billion in 2018, as imports rose 15.8 percent while exports gained 9.9 percent.
The customs administration will work to "improve the country's business environment and expand foreign trade... in order to keep employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment" stable, Li said, adding there are some "hidden concerns" and "uncertain external factors" for development.
With US tariffs in place, the gloomy export picture has reinforced the need for Beijing to rely on its legion of consumers to grow its economy.
But a slew of bad data has added to concerns about China's economy, which is expected to have grown around 6.5 percent in 2018, down from 6.9 percent in 2017 and the weakest rate in almost three decades.
China's annual passenger car sales fell last year for the first time in more than 20 years, as the trade war with the US rocked consumer confidence and Beijing reined in car financing channels.
The cost of producing goods in China's factories slowed sharply in December, a sign demand remains weak, while consumer inflation also flagged.
Official data showed the manufacturing sector contracted in December for the first time in more than two years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Popular Battle Royale Game on Your PC
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results