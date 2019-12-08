China's Trade With US Sinks in November Amid Tariff War
Customs data on Sunday showed exports to the United States fell 23 per cent from a year earlier while imports of American goods were off 2.8 per cent.
Beijing: China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.
Exports to some other countries including France rose, helping to offset the loss.
Total Chinese exports were off 2.5 per cent from a year earlier despite weakening global demand while imports were up 0.2 per cent.
President Donald Trump agreed to postpone a planned tariff increase in early October following trade talks but penalties already imposed on billions of dollars of goods stayed in place.
