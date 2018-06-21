English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China's Weibo Blocks Comedian John Oliver After Xi Jinping Roasting
Oliver criticised China's moves to end presidential term limits and enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought" in its constitution.
John Oliver. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Shanghai: China's Twitter-like micro-blogging service Weibo has blocked and deleted posts referring to British comedian John Oliver after he slammed the country's human rights record and mocked President Xi Jinping on his show, Last Week Tonight.
In a 20-minute segment aired on HBO last Sunday, Oliver criticised China's moves to end presidential term limits and enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought" in its constitution, saying Xi's consolidation of power was driven by a "leadership cult".
Oliver also mocked China's "Belt and Road" initiative, its ongoing crackdown on corruption, and moves to censor online images of the cartoon bear Winnie the Pooh, said to resemble Xi.
Attempts to post Oliver's English name or the name of his show prompted error messages about "information that violated related laws and regulations". The Chinese translation of his name does not appear to have been censored.
"For my whole life, I won't be able to see John Oliver enter China's market after this episode," one Weibo user wrote on Thursday, using a Chinese translation of Oliver's name.
On Thursday, June 12 was the most recent date on Weibo posts referring to John Oliver in English.
Last year, Weibo removed a Chinese-language fanpage of John Oliver's show after the satirist interviewed Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, according to a previous moderator of the fanpage.
The fanpage had a following of around 3,000 users at the time, said the moderator, who declined to be identified.
"John Oliver must have seen this coming, but I don't think it really matters. China does not generate any revenue for HBO," said a fan who used to help translate content for the show into Chinese. He, too, sought anonymity.
Also Watch
In a 20-minute segment aired on HBO last Sunday, Oliver criticised China's moves to end presidential term limits and enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought" in its constitution, saying Xi's consolidation of power was driven by a "leadership cult".
Oliver also mocked China's "Belt and Road" initiative, its ongoing crackdown on corruption, and moves to censor online images of the cartoon bear Winnie the Pooh, said to resemble Xi.
Attempts to post Oliver's English name or the name of his show prompted error messages about "information that violated related laws and regulations". The Chinese translation of his name does not appear to have been censored.
"For my whole life, I won't be able to see John Oliver enter China's market after this episode," one Weibo user wrote on Thursday, using a Chinese translation of Oliver's name.
On Thursday, June 12 was the most recent date on Weibo posts referring to John Oliver in English.
Last year, Weibo removed a Chinese-language fanpage of John Oliver's show after the satirist interviewed Tibet's exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, according to a previous moderator of the fanpage.
The fanpage had a following of around 3,000 users at the time, said the moderator, who declined to be identified.
"John Oliver must have seen this coming, but I don't think it really matters. China does not generate any revenue for HBO," said a fan who used to help translate content for the show into Chinese. He, too, sought anonymity.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- At 98, Amma Nanammal, India's Oldest Yoga Guru, is Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos