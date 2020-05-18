WORLD

1-MIN READ

China's Wuhan Says Conducted 3,35,887 Covid-19 Tests on May 17, Over 1 Lakh Higher Than Previous Day

Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers after confirming earlier in May its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since it was released on April 8 from a virtual lockdown to contain the spread of the pathogen.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 335,887 nucleic acid tests on May 17, the local health authority said on Monday, compared with 222,675 tests a day earlier.

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers -- infected people who show no outward sign of illness -- after confirming earlier in May its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since it was released on April 8 from a virtual lockdown to contain the spread of the pathogen.

