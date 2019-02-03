English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Xi Jinping Walks in to Tiny Beijing Eatery, Casually Chats with Surprised Diners Ahead of Lunar New Year
Xi last year visited villagers in a poor southwestern part of China, to press home his campaign against poverty.
People shop for Chinese Lunar New Year decorations in Yu Yuan Garden in China. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping dropped in on surprised diners at a small Beijing restaurant and chatted with deliverymen on Friday on an apparently unscripted visit ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holiday.
Such relaxed interactions between senior politicians and the public are uncommon in a country where even leaders' birthdays or family backgrounds are often closely held secrets.
Leaders generally use the time around the festival to make carefully choreographed, well pre-arranged inspection trips around the country where they flag important policy initiatives or areas of concern for the year ahead.
Xi last year visited villagers in a poor southwestern part of China, to press home his campaign against poverty.
On Friday, state television showed Xi walking into the restaurant in a southern district of Beijing known for its traditional alleyways and courtyards, asking how much the food was and how long the owners had been in the city.
As diners stood up to take pictures, Xi told them not to stop eating on his account.
"I'm just passing through," he said.
As he chatted at a separate location with deliverymen, who speed around Beijing delivering packages on motor-bikes, passersby could be seen in the background walking right behind him, or in one case cycling by.
"Are you not able to go home for the Spring Festival?" he asked one of the deliverymen.
Still, Xi was almost certainly accompanied by his security detail throughout, even if they were not directly shown in the television footage.
In another much more obviously scripted part of the day, he visited policemen and made dumplings with residents in a courtyard dwelling.
While Xi has cultivated a man-of-the-people image, and is genuinely popular with many Chinese for his war on corruption, he has only rarely had such relaxed interactions since assuming office six years ago.
In 2014, Xi shocked Beijing residents by visiting courtyard homes and chatting with passersby near a shopping street during one of the city's notorious smoggy days, drawing praise from social media users for his unusual public diplomacy.
The week-long holiday, starting on the eve of the new year, on Monday, is the most important in the Chinese calendar, when millions of people travel home, many for the only time in the year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Such relaxed interactions between senior politicians and the public are uncommon in a country where even leaders' birthdays or family backgrounds are often closely held secrets.
Leaders generally use the time around the festival to make carefully choreographed, well pre-arranged inspection trips around the country where they flag important policy initiatives or areas of concern for the year ahead.
Xi last year visited villagers in a poor southwestern part of China, to press home his campaign against poverty.
On Friday, state television showed Xi walking into the restaurant in a southern district of Beijing known for its traditional alleyways and courtyards, asking how much the food was and how long the owners had been in the city.
As diners stood up to take pictures, Xi told them not to stop eating on his account.
"I'm just passing through," he said.
As he chatted at a separate location with deliverymen, who speed around Beijing delivering packages on motor-bikes, passersby could be seen in the background walking right behind him, or in one case cycling by.
"Are you not able to go home for the Spring Festival?" he asked one of the deliverymen.
Still, Xi was almost certainly accompanied by his security detail throughout, even if they were not directly shown in the television footage.
In another much more obviously scripted part of the day, he visited policemen and made dumplings with residents in a courtyard dwelling.
While Xi has cultivated a man-of-the-people image, and is genuinely popular with many Chinese for his war on corruption, he has only rarely had such relaxed interactions since assuming office six years ago.
In 2014, Xi shocked Beijing residents by visiting courtyard homes and chatting with passersby near a shopping street during one of the city's notorious smoggy days, drawing praise from social media users for his unusual public diplomacy.
The week-long holiday, starting on the eve of the new year, on Monday, is the most important in the Chinese calendar, when millions of people travel home, many for the only time in the year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Here is The First Glimpse of Ekta Kapoor With Newborn Son Ravie Kapoor
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results