China's Xi Says China Acted Openly And Transparently On COVID-19

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country’s fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic – a fact he said demonstrates the country’s strong abilities and vitality.

