China's Xi Says Supports WHO-led Probe when Covid-19 under Control

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi, in a video speech to the World Health Assembly, said China has been open and transparent about the COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019 and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Xi also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good.