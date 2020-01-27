Chinese Capital Beijing Reports Its First Death from Coronavirus
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of Coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters)
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later.
Beijing: Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said. He died on Monday of respiratory failure.