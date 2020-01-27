English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Chinese Capital Beijing Reports Its First Death from Coronavirus

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of Coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters)

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 27, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Beijing: Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said. He died on Monday of respiratory failure.
