Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed for 4 Yrs for Livestreaming Covid-19 Reportage from Wuhan
Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed for 4 Yrs for Livestreaming Covid-19 Reportage from Wuhan
Representative Image: Reuters
A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.
Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.