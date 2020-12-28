News18 Logo

Chinese Citizen Journalist Jailed for 4 Yrs for Livestreaming Covid-19 Reportage from Wuhan

Representative Image: Reuters

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed Monday for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after the virus first surfaced in the central China city.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced after a brief hearing in Shanghai, Ren Quanniu, one of her defence lawyers, told reporters.


