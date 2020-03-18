English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Chinese City in Hubei Province to Relax Outbound Travel Restrictions, Beijing Remains Out of Bounds

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside a train station in Yichang in southern China's Hubei province. (Image: AP)

People stranded at Ezhou, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, would be permitted to drive out of the city and return home or to work.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Beijing/Shanghai: The Chinese city of Ezhou in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, has relaxed restrictions on outbound travel for non-resident citizens within its borders, but they will not be allowed to travel to Beijing, it said on Wednesday.

The city government said on its official website that people holding residence cards for regions outside Ezhou, excluding those returning to Beijing, would be permitted to drive out of the city once they have filled out a declaration.

It said the measures were aimed at helping people stranded in the city to return home or to work safely and in an orderly manner. Ezhou has reported a total of 1,394 cases of infection and 57 deaths.

