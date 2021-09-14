CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Apple#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » Chinese Envoy Barred from UK Parliament After Beijing Imposed Sanctions on Lawmakers for Raising Human Right Abuses Issue in Xinjiang
1-MIN READ

Chinese Envoy Barred from UK Parliament After Beijing Imposed Sanctions on Lawmakers for Raising Human Right Abuses Issue in Xinjiang

Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, had given an invitation to Zeguang during the summer, the Daily Telegraph said. (File photo/Reuters)

Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, had given an invitation to Zeguang during the summer, the Daily Telegraph said. (File photo/Reuters)

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, stepped in to prevent Zheng Zeguang from speaking at an event in parliament.

The Chinese ambassador to Britain has been banned from attending an event in the country's parliament because Beijing imposed sanctions on lawmakers who highlighted human right abuses in Xinjiang.

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, and John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, stepped in to prevent Zheng Zeguang from speaking at an event in parliament.

"The Speakers of both Houses are in agreement that this particular APPG China meeting should take place elsewhere considering the current sanctions against members," said a spokesperson for the speaker of the House of Lords.

Richard Graham, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, had given an invitation to Zeguang during the summer, the Daily Telegraph said.

RELATED NEWS

Graham, Hoyle and the All Party Parliamentary China Group were not immediately available for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 14, 2021, 22:53 IST