Chinese Envoy to Lanka Grows Nervous, Forces Smile as Reporters Question Spy Ship Arrival Delay

Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong grew uncomfortable when reporters questioned him regarding the delay in spy vessel Yuan Wang-5’s arrival at the Hambantota Port.

Shortly after the spy ship arrived on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong reached Hambantota Port with other officials.

The ship was expected to dock at Hambantota Port on August 11 but instead it reached there on August 16.

Sri Lanka earlier urged the Chinese government to defer the arrival of the ship shortly after India raised concerns. India’s allies also highlighted that Beijing was sending a spy ship to the Indian Ocean region under the garb of a research vessel.

China continues to remain tight-lipped about the delay in arrival.

Sri Lankan journalists present at the site questioned him regarding the delay in arrival of the ship. In a video released by Sri Lankan news outlet NewsFirst LK on its social media, Qi Zhenhong looked visibly uncomfortable when asked questions regarding the delay in the vessel’s arrival.

Journalists pressed him several times and asked him regarding India’s concerns. He avoided answering those questions in the same way Wang Wenbin, the foreign ministry spokesperson did earlier on Tuesday. Wenbin also remained tight-lipped about the delay and did not take questions on Sri Lanka’s request to defer the arrival.

Unlike Wenbin, Qi could not maintain his composure. Forcing a nervous laughter when asked a second time regarding the delay in arrival, Qi fumbled and answered: “I don’t know. Maybe this is life. This is nature.”

He quickly laughed it off just moments after giving the answer.

The Chinese envoy to Sri Lanka then went on to explain that this is not the first time Chinese ‘research vessels’ have docked at Sri Lankan ports. He referred to a Chinese ship docking at the Colombo port. However, it was not a ship but a nuclear-powered vessel which docked at Colombo creating geopolitical tensions in the region with India and its allies bothered about the impact of the move.

Qi Zhenhong also chose to avoid the questions regarding the Sri Lankan government’s request to the Chinese government to restructure the debts. Instead of answering the question, Qi again explained that the ship was a ‘research vessel’ and how the arrival of such ships is a normal issue between both nations. He also urged the reporters to question Indian officials about the delay.

The Yuan Wang – 5 spy ship remains docked at the Hambantota Port amid concerns regarding the security threat it poses to India. According to the Pentagon, the Yuan Wang series of spy ships are equipped with top-of-the-line antennas and electronic equipment which can track missiles and rockets launched and also help in launching them.

