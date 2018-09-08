English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Government's Top Diplomat in Pakistan to Meet New Imran Khan Government
Beijing has pledged $57 billion in loans for Pakistan as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative, deepening ties at a time when Islamabad's relations with Washington are fraying over how to deal with Islamist militants waging war in Afghanistan.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Islamabad: The Chinese government's top diplomat was in Pakistan on Saturday for the first high-level meetings between the neighbours since new Prime Minister Imran Khan took office, the south Asian nation's foreign office said.
Beijing has pledged $57 billion in loans for Pakistan as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative, deepening ties at a time when Islamabad's relations with Washington are fraying over how to deal with Islamist militants waging war in Afghanistan.
State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's three-day visit follows a meeting between Khan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.
Wang will hold "delegation-level talks" with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and will also call on the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the foreign office said.
"Our two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and the international and regional issues of mutual interest," Chinese foreign office spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing.
Pakistan is battling a worsening balance of payments crisis that may push it to seek a fresh bailout from the International Monetary Fund, or other lenders.
Pompeo's trip, along with the U.S. chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was the first high-level U.S. visit to the new government, with the secretary of state saying he was hopeful for "a reset of relations" between the two countries.
Beijing has pledged $57 billion in loans for Pakistan as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative, deepening ties at a time when Islamabad's relations with Washington are fraying over how to deal with Islamist militants waging war in Afghanistan.
State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's three-day visit follows a meeting between Khan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.
Wang will hold "delegation-level talks" with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and will also call on the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the foreign office said.
"Our two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and the international and regional issues of mutual interest," Chinese foreign office spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference in Beijing.
Pakistan is battling a worsening balance of payments crisis that may push it to seek a fresh bailout from the International Monetary Fund, or other lenders.
Pompeo's trip, along with the U.S. chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, was the first high-level U.S. visit to the new government, with the secretary of state saying he was hopeful for "a reset of relations" between the two countries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former ISL Champions ATK to Take On Premier League Club Fulham in Friendly
- US Open: Rafael Nadal Quits After Knee Injury; Juan Martin Del Potro to Face Novak Djokovic for Title
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...