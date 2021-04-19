world

Chinese Mainland Reports 11 New Imported Covid Cases

No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported. AP

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Hainan, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected Covid-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported.

first published:April 19, 2021, 09:50 IST