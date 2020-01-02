Chinese National in Pakistan Thrashes Traffic Cop Over Parking Issue, Arrested
According to police, traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone.
Image for representation.
Karachi A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone, police said.
The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.
This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.
However, some passerby stopped his car and handed the man over to police.
An FIR has been filed against the man, who is currently in police custody.
