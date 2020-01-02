Take the pledge to vote

Chinese National in Pakistan Thrashes Traffic Cop Over Parking Issue, Arrested

According to police, traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone.

PTI

January 2, 2020
Chinese National in Pakistan Thrashes Traffic Cop Over Parking Issue, Arrested
Karachi A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone, police said.

The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.

According to police, traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone.

This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.

However, some passerby stopped his car and handed the man over to police.

An FIR has been filed against the man, who is currently in police custody.

