Chinese New Year 2021 on February 12: All You Need to Know

Chinese New Year will be celebrated around the world on February 12 this year. The Chinese New Year arrives a little while later as they didn’t follow the Gregorian way earlier.In 1911, the Chinese New Year was renamed after China adopted the Gregorian calendar as the Spring Festival. The Chinese lunar calendar determines a 12-year cycle which forms the base of Chinese Zodiac. Each year in a cycle related to an animal sign. Usually, the Chinese New Year festival period lasts for sixteen days, beginning from Chinese New Year's eve to the Lantern Festival. This year, the festival will start on February 11 and go on till February 26.

When Is Chinese New Year 2021?

2021 Chinese New Year's Eve: February 11

2021 Chinese New Year Date: February 12

2022 Chinese New Year Date: February 1

This will be the Year of the Ox – for the first time after 2009.

What is the animal this year?

Aside from the Ox, the other animals are Rat, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Tiger, Rabbit, Sheep, Rooster, Monkey, Dog and Pig. Those born in the Year of the Ox are believed to be strong, determined and conservative. They find their ideal matches in those born under the Year of the Rat, Rooster and Monkey. Meanwhile the Ox Year born is least compatible with Tigers, Horses and Goat.

Chinese New Year Holiday 2021

The Chinese New Year is a national holiday in the country. Government offices, schools, universities, and many corporations stay closed during the period between the Spring Festival Eve to the seventh day of the Chinese calendar’s first lunar month.

Chinese New Year 2021 celebration

To mark this event, people decorate their houses with red posters featuring poetic verses, red lanterns, etc. People get together and welcome the Spring Festival with their families. Fireworks and firecrackers are also part of the celebration activities in order to bring good luck. Many people during the Spring Festival Eve, wear new clothes and share greetings with their loved ones. Beating drums and striking gongs, dragon and lion dances, are organized during the festivities.